Tucson Police Department

A man wanted for a string of crimes in the Tucson area was arrested thanks to anonymous tips from the public, police say.

Johnny Bravo, 24, was arrested in South Tucson by Tucson police officers Dec. 14 to face charges for at least two robberies of separate Tucson stores.

Officials first asked for help identifying Bravo in September after releasing a photo of a purple-haired robber at a Circle K on the city's north side.

In November, Bravo was accused of pulling out a knife towards a loss-prevention officer when confronted for stealing items from a Nordstrom Rack,  a police news release said.

Bravo was booked into the Pima County Jail to face charges for: Attempted robbery, third-degree burglary, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of first-degree burglary.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1