Apartment fire on Tucson's north side sends one to hospital
alert

Apartment fire on Tucson's north side sends one to hospital

A Tucson Fire Department firefighter tosses burnt pillows and debris from a second-story apartment that caught fire at Western Winds Apartments in Tucson on Monday.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

A person was rushed to the hospital after a fire ignited on the second floor of an apartment complex on Tucson’s north side Monday afternoon.

Tucson Fire sent crews to the Western Winds Apartments near North Oracle Road and West Limberlost Drive. According to officials, one resident was taken to Banner-University Medical Center for undisclosed injuries.

Details about what might have caused the fire were not immediately available.

Tucson Fire Department firefighters talk with a resident while after dousing an apartment fire at Western Winds Apartments on Monday.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.

