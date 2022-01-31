Apartment fire on Tucson's north side sends one to hospital

A person was rushed to the hospital after a fire ignited on the second floor of an apartment complex on Tucson’s north side Monday afternoon.

Tucson Fire sent crews to the Western Winds Apartments near North Oracle Road and West Limberlost Drive. According to officials, one resident was taken to Banner-University Medical Center for undisclosed injuries.

Details about what might have caused the fire were not immediately available.

