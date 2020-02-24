Arizona border bust: Cocaine, fentanyl and heroin, but no marijuana in iguana statue

A plaster statue featuring rainbow-colored iguanas that a woman carried with her as she drove into Arizona at the Nogales border crossing was filled with cocaine, fentanyl and heroin, border officials say.
The unidentified 37-year-old Phoenix woman was in a Chevrolet sedan Sunday when it was pulled aside by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers for additional inspection.
The colorful figurine was found to be filled with nearly three pounds of cocaine, four pounds of fentanyl and about 11 pounds of heroin, the agency said in a news release.
The estimated street value of the drugs: more than $150,000.
In a separate bust earlier Sunday at the Nogales port, a Lincoln SUV driven by a 59-year-old Mexican man was found to be filled with nearly 91 pounds of methamphetamine and more than a pound of fentanyl hidden throughout the vehicle, the CBP said. The drugs were estimated to have a value of nearly $106,000.
Also on Sunday, a 27-year-old Mexican man driving a Nissan sedan was apprehended after border officers say they found more than 30 pounds of cocaine and a quarter-pound of fentanyl hidden in the floorboards. The estimated value of the cocaine was about $330,000.