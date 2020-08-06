You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona corrections sergeant arrested for sex crimes
top story

Arizona corrections sergeant arrested for sex crimes

Arizona State Prison

Razor wire fences are shown at the maximum security facility at the Arizona State Prison in Florence.

 Matt York / The Associated Press 2009

An Arizona correctional sergeant was arrested Thursday on multiple counts including sexual assault, sexual abuse and kidnapping, officials said. 

Jason McClelland, a correctional sergeant assigned to the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence, was booked into jail, the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry said in a news release. 

No other information was available. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch full video: Fugitive couple wanted in Tucson killing arrested in Gila County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News