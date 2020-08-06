Arizona corrections sergeant arrested for sex crimes

An Arizona correctional sergeant was arrested Thursday on multiple counts including sexual assault, sexual abuse and kidnapping, officials said.
Jason McClelland, a correctional sergeant assigned to the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence, was booked into jail, the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry said in a news release.
No other information was available.
