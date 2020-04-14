Arizona DPS involved in shooting on Tucson's southwest side

An investigation is underway into a shooting involving the Arizona Department of Public Safety in Tucson.
The shooting occurred Monday, April 13, on Valencia Road near Headley Road on Tucson's southwest side just before 9:40 p.m.
No troopers were injured and a suspect, who is in custody, was not hit.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety did not release any further information Tuesday morning.
Latest: What you missed this week in notable Tucson crime and court cases
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.