Arizona law requires courts to dismiss charges when defendant is not competent to stand trial

Instead, the state should take all the money it would have spent on the program and instead invest in mental health care in the community to prevent people from getting into the criminal justice system in the first place.

“Locking people up, particularly if you’re locking them up because of their mental health illness, we should make that the absolute last resort and try to do everything we can on the front end to make sure that people don’t get in that situation,” Keenan said. “This bill seems to ignore the front end problem and focus solely on a solution on the back end and the solution proposed is to lock more people up.”

The benefit to society would exceed the cost, Mosher said.

A defendant would not be in a facility longer than the maximum sentence of his offense, and the defendant would be entitled to a review hearing every year to assess whether they are no longer dangerous to the community.

“When you’re talking about people who pose a serious dangerous risk to the community,” Mosher said, “you can’t put a cost on that.”

