Arizona man found guilty of attempting to smuggle $200K into Mexico

An Arizona man was found guilty of attempting to smuggle $204,080 in United States currency into Mexico by a federal jury in Tucson on Wednesday.

On April 18, 61-year-old Charles Robert Wright, the owner of a Winnebago Adventurer, attempted to leave the U.S. through the Lukeville Port of Entry, a news release from U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Arizona said.

During the outbound inspection, Wright denied transporting over $10,000 in the Winnebago, but an X-ray showed abnormalities in the roof, the news release said. Customs and Border Protection Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found a non-factory compartment that contained two plastic bags of U.S. currency, which was folded and rubber-banded together.

Officers also found 10 additional individually wrapped cellophane packages that contained U.S. currency, the news release said.

Wright’s sentencing is set for July 6 before U.S. District Judge Rosemary Márquez.

