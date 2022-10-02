Arizona man who threatened judge gets prison

Jeffery Daniel Gladney, 55, was sentenced Monday to time served, amounting to over 25 months in prison, a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office District of Arizona said.

During the summer of 2020, Gladney left several messages on the voicemail of his attorney’s office, threatening to assault and kill the U.S. social security administration law judge assigned to his case, the news release said. He demanded his benefits be approved immediately and instructed the legal assistant to relay the messages to the judge.