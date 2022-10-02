 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Arizona man who threatened judge gets prison

Gavel
Getty Images

A Willcox man has been sentenced to prison after he threatened to murder a social security administration judge.

Jeffery Daniel Gladney, 55, was sentenced Monday to time served, amounting to over 25 months in prison, a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office District of Arizona said.

Gladney previously pleaded guilty on June 29 to threatening to assault a federal employee.

During the summer of 2020, Gladney left several messages on the voicemail of his attorney’s office, threatening to assault and kill the U.S. social security administration law judge assigned to his case, the news release said. He demanded his benefits be approved immediately and instructed the legal assistant to relay the messages to the judge.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Poor Florida neighborhood battered by Ian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News