A police officer was killed last night in Scottsdale after being stuck by a distracted motorist, officials say.
Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community police officer Clayton Townsend, 26, was conducting a traffic stop around 6 p.m. on northbound State Route 101 just south of the McDowell Road off-ramp, within the right-side emergency lane, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. He was standing by the driver's side door of the vehicle he had pulled over when a car entered the emergency lane and collided with the pulled-over vehicle and Townsend.
Townsend sustained head trauma in the impact and was transported to the hospital where he died, officials said.
The motorist who Townsend had pulled over for expired registration was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle who struck Townsend, 40-year-old Jerry Sanstead, told officials that he had been texting when he entered the emergency lane and caused the accident. A witness told officials that Sanstead had set his phone down right before crossing two lanes of traffic and colliding with the officer.
Officials said Sanstead was arrested and booked into a Maricopa County jail for manslaughter, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and endangerment.
Salt River Chief Karl G. Auerbach said in a news briefing last night that Townsend was one of the department's most "dedicated, committed and loyal officers" and a "guardian of the people."
Townsend had been with the force five years and leaves behind a wife and 10-month-old child.
This is an ongoing investigation. There is no more information at this time.