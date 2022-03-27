Arizona police troopers seeking $78M in state facilities funding

For more than five decades, the Arizona Department of Public Safety's Tucson headquarters has been housed in a repurposed helicopter hangar.
Though some aspects of the south-side building have been remodeled, it's still not up to standards. But DPS hopes to be able to change that as part of a $78 million request to the Arizona Legislature, which also includes work on other DPS offices throughout the state.
Jeffrey Hawkins, the president of the Arizona State Troopers Association, said the building's second floor can only be accessed by stairs, making it impossible for anybody in a wheelchair to reach it. As a result, the department is fined every year for not meeting the American with Disabilities Act standards.
“We had to do what we had to do, which was try to build an office here,” Hawkins said.
Another big issue the Tucson building faces is space. Many of the offices in the building are at full capacity. Currently, the squad room has a total of eight computers and four desks for 58 troopers to utilize and the lunchroom has just two tables.
“We have 300 vacancies and to think that if they were going to hire 40 more people, they wouldn't have any place to put them,” Hawkins said.
While they were able to remodel a training room, Hawkins said it still is hard to fit 400 troopers in the space.
“We’re basically putting earrings on a pig,” Hawkins said. “They've done the best they can, but this isn't adequate for 400 people.”
Despite building a new crime lab building in 2007, Hawkins said troopers aren’t allowed to use that building due to securing evidence purposes.
In addition to space issues, the building also has congested circulation, an unreliable electrical power supply and inadequate security. With the funds, DPS is hoping to rebuild a new two-story building to provide a safer work environment for employees and improved service to the community.
Tucson isn’t the only place where DPS buildings are suffering. Hawkins said many buildings have had problems with asbestos and some offices are even managed out of single- or double-wide trailers.
The office in Benson operates in a floodplain and employees couldn’t access the office for two weeks last year because it was flooded, Hawkins said. The Northern Arizona offices don’t have heating or air conditioning systems, forcing them to use a space heater.
“To think that that's where your State Police is running their organization out of,” Hawkins said. “We think this is long overdue.”
Since DPS is a general fund, they need to lobby to try and get funding. On Tuesday, Hawkins gave a presentation to the Appropriations Committee in the Senate about the infrastructure needs. Hawkins said the members were “shocked.”
“Everyone deserves to come to a workplace where they shouldn’t expect asbestos or worry about it,” Hawkins said.