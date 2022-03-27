Arizona police troopers seeking $78M in state facilities funding

For more than five decades, the Arizona Department of Public Safety's Tucson headquarters has been housed in a repurposed helicopter hangar.

Though some aspects of the south-side building have been remodeled, it's still not up to standards. But DPS hopes to be able to change that as part of a $78 million request to the Arizona Legislature, which also includes work on other DPS offices throughout the state.

Jeffrey Hawkins, the president of the Arizona State Troopers Association, said the building's second floor can only be accessed by stairs, making it impossible for anybody in a wheelchair to reach it. As a result, the department is fined every year for not meeting the American with Disabilities Act standards.

“We had to do what we had to do, which was try to build an office here,” Hawkins said.

Another big issue the Tucson building faces is space. Many of the offices in the building are at full capacity. Currently, the squad room has a total of eight computers and four desks for 58 troopers to utilize and the lunchroom has just two tables.

“We have 300 vacancies and to think that if they were going to hire 40 more people, they wouldn't have any place to put them,” Hawkins said.