The inmate escaped from a work detail near Safford on Thursday.

 Arizona Department of Corrections

SAFFORD, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are searching for an Arizona prison inmate who walked away from a supervised off-site work crew at the Graham County Fairgrounds in Safford.

State Department of Corrections officials say Carlos Corella-Rivera is a minimum-custody inmate housed at the Safford prison.

They say he was last seen by a fairgrounds crew supervisor about 11 a.m. Thursday.

Corrections officials have dispatched chase teams, tracking dogs and a fugitive apprehension unit to find Corella-Rivera.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

He was sentenced to prison for six years in 2018 after being convicted on a dangerous drug violation out of Pinal County.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles