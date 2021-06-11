Arizona state trooper shot, suspect killed during high-speed chase near Willcox

Officers commanded him to drop his gun and when he again refused, officers shot him, the sheriff's office said. First aid was given at the scene and the man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect has been identified as a 21-year-old man with a last known address in Georgia.

The wounded trooper was taken to Banner-University Medical Center in Tucson where he underwent surgery Thursday and is expected to recover, the sheriff's office said.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the criminal investigation as lead agency with review and oversight from the Cochise County Attorneys’ Office, while DPS will conduct an internal investigation.

“I am glad the officer shot will hopefully recover, and the other law enforcement officers/deputies involved in this incident are safe after this critical situation," Cochise Sheriff Mark Dannels said in a statement. The dangers of law enforcement officers face are real as illustrated today. Based upon the evidence gathered thus far, the suspect made some fatal decisions ultimately resulting in this use of deadly force by the officers on scene. The training by these officers to protect themselves and their communities was a key component to their survival and the protection of our citizens.”

The name of the suspect has not been released. The name of the injured DPS trooper has also not been released.