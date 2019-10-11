A man was killed during an officer-involved shooting on Tucson's east side Friday morning, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.
At about 9 a.m., officers responded to calls about an armed man allegedly shouting and making suicidal statements near his home in the 5700 block of East Eastland Street, northeast of the South Craycroft Road and East 22nd Street intersection.
Officers located the man, said to be in his mid 50s, allegedly armed with a handgun in the street before running to his backyard once commanded to surrender, Dugan said.
The area was contained as additional unsuccessful attempts were made using a public address system to contact the man.
A short time later, gunfire was exchanged between the man and an officer, leaving the man injured, Dugan said.
Tucson paramedics took the man to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
No officers were injured in the shooting.
Dugan said officers dealt with past incidents involving the man, but did not know details of those incidents.
The department's Office of Professional Standards is conducting a separate, administrative investigation, which is standard protocol in all officer-involved shootings.
Motorists should avoid the area for the next couple of hours.
The investigation is ongoing.