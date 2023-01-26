Armed man shot by Tucson police still in critical condition

An armed man threatening suicide who was shot by a Tucson police officer last week remains in critical condition, officials say.

Elijah Dixon called 911 about 11 p.m. Jan. 15 saying he wanted to end his life, a news release Thursday from the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team said.

Dixon's behavior escalated while on the phone with mental health professionals and officers were sent to his apartment complex near South Prudence Road and East 22nd Street to talk to him in person, the release said.

Officers saw Dixon carrying a firearm in the parking lot, but he ran away after being told to drop the weapon, the release said.

Dixon was then seen wearing a tactical vest and holding two handguns as he approached officers, the news release said.

Matthew Merz, a K-9 Officer and 23-year TPD veteran, then shot Dixon with his department-issued rifle.

Dixon was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is the lead investigating agency. TPD will conduct separate internal investigation