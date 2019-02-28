An armed young man was shot to death after approaching a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot just before midnight on Tucson's east side, officials say.
Officers went to the 24-hour Walmart at 7150 E. Speedway Blvd. late Wednesday for reports of a shooting, Tucson Police spokesperson Sgt. Pete Dugan said.
A man in his late teens was found shot and on the ground in the store's parking lot, Dugan said. Officers and Tucson Fire Department paramedics tried to save the man but he was declared dead at the shooting scene.
The man had arrived in an SUV with other people, Dugan said. While armed with a gun, he approached a man sitting inside a parked car. Shots were fired after a brief altercation, police said.
The occupant of the vehicle stayed on scene and cooperated with police, who are considering him the victim in this case, Dugan said. The people in the SUV fled, leaving the shot man behind.
Police found the SUV in the 8600 block of Old Spanish Trail and detained several occupants, Dugan said. Several people in the SUV have gang affiliations, police say.
Dugan haven't determined the circumstances of the confrontation, but it appears the men were strangers.
The investigation continues.