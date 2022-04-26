Armed robbery on Tucson's north side leaves 1 man dead, 1 injured

Three men were arrested in connection with an armed robbery that left a 19-year-old dead and another person injured on Tucson’s north side earlier this month.

On April 15 just before 9 p.m., officers were called to 20 W. Fort Lowell Road, near North Stone Avenue, for reports of a shooting. After they were unable to find any victims or suspects, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim at Banner University Medical Center where Marcell Reddick, 19, was pronounced dead.

Tucson police also found a second victim, in the 3000 block of North Stone Avenue, who was taken to Banner University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Detectives learned that Reddick was involved in a robbery attempt with Daruis Lamonte Barrett, 28, King David Rugamba, 19, and Malik Tyreme Ford, 19. During the attempted robbery, gunfire was exchanged, and Reddick was struck along with the intended robbery victim. Everyone then fled the scene before police arrived.

As detectives were on the scene, Barrett returned to the area and was detained and interviewed, police said. Officers later found Rugamba at his residence. Both were booked at the Pima County jail.

On April 25, Ford turned himself in, police said. All three suspects are facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery and attempted aggravated robbery.

