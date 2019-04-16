Tucson Police talked a man out of an hours-long barricade Tuesday morning who is suspected in an armed robbery earlier this month, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson Police spokesman.
Detectives were searching for the man suspected of robbing the Family Dollar on 3570 S. Sixth Ave. on April 4. Dugan said in that incident a struggle ensued inside the store then moved outside. The man was allegedly fighting with employees in the back parking lot when he pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots. No one was injured, and the man fled before officers arrived.
Dugan said police have been working on identifying the man, and located the man inside 19 W. Veterans Blvd. Tuesday morning. But the man refused to come out.
Police learned there was also a woman inside, Dugan said. Veterans Boulevard, from Sixth to Seventh Avenue, was shut down during the barricade.
Hostage negotiators, robbery detectives and members of the SWAT team all assisted in talking the man out of the house peacefully, Dugan said. After several hours of negotiating, the man came out, and nobody was injured.
The man, whose name has not yet been released, is being charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Dugan said.
Dugan said many departments came together to peacefully end the situation.
"Officers did a great job today locating a dangerous criminal," he said.