Police chase

Pima County sheriff’s investigators examine a car that crashed near South Nogales Highway and East Olive Street after a pursuit on Tucson’s south side. A man suspected of armed robbery was in custody after the 15-minute chase Wednesday.

 photos by Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star

A man suspected of armed robbery was arrested after crashing into a telephone pole during a police chase on Tucson's south side, police say.

The crash happened on East Nebraska Street near South Champion Stravenue, west of South Nogales Highway at 3:15 p.m., according to police spokesman Officer Ray Smith.

The man sustained minor injuries in the crash. No one else was in the vehicle. 

+1 

A man is moved to a Tucson Fire Department ambulance after crashing a car in an alley. He had been pursued by Tucson police and Pima County sheriff’s deputies.

Smith says the driver's car matched that of a robbery suspect's. Detectives confirmed the driver was the suspect in at least one armed robbery.

Charges against the man are pending.

No further details about the armed robbery have been released.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles