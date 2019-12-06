lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

Authorities have arrested the armed suspect last seen near Pima Community College's Desert Vista Campus Friday morning.

The campus was placed on lockdown for about an hour as police searched for the man police said was shirtless and wearing red pants, according to the college's text alert system.

At about 10:40 a.m., he was last seen headed towards the campus at 5901 S. Calle Santa Cruz, near West Drexel Road and Interstate 19.

The campus was cleared at 11:40 a.m. and the suspect was caught shortly after officers searched the surrounding area.

Students and staff can resume normal activity, police said.

