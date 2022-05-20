 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Armed woman in mental health ‘crisis’ prompts Marana Walmart closure

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A Walmart in Marana was closed Friday morning after an armed woman in a mental health crisis entered the store.

Marana police responded to a call about a suspicious person who was armed with a handgun at a local Walmart, located at 8280 N. Cortaro Road.

Police said the woman was in a “mental health crisis” and did not wave the gun at anyone and was asking for crisis help.

The woman was taken into custody, police said. No one was injured in the incident.

Walmart management temporarily closed the store until further notice.

If you are seeking mental health help, call the Pima County Mental Health Crisis Line at 520-622-6000 to be connected with a counselor 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

California influencer can name any country in under a second using only Google street view

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News