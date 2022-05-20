Armed woman in mental health ‘crisis’ prompts Marana Walmart closure

A Walmart in Marana was closed Friday morning after an armed woman in a mental health crisis entered the store.

Marana police responded to a call about a suspicious person who was armed with a handgun at a local Walmart, located at 8280 N. Cortaro Road.

Police said the woman was in a “mental health crisis” and did not wave the gun at anyone and was asking for crisis help.

The woman was taken into custody, police said. No one was injured in the incident.

Walmart management temporarily closed the store until further notice.

If you are seeking mental health help, call the Pima County Mental Health Crisis Line at 520-622-6000 to be connected with a counselor 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

