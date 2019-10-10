lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A person was arrested Thursday for allegedly bringing a weapon onto the Douglas High School campus, police say.

At about 2 p.m. Wednesday, the campus was placed on a soft lockdown after Douglas police officers responded to a report of someone possibly in possession of a weapon, according to a police Facebook post.

Initiating the soft lockdown allowed officials to close the campus so no one new could enter as classes continued as normal.

When conducting a search of the building, officers learned the weapon was on campus Wednesday. Students were later released after the weapon was found.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Police said no threats were made against the school and there is "no present danger stemming from yesterday’s incident," the post said.

  

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Tags

Reporter

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.