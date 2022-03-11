Arrest made in killing of Tucson teen near Mount Lemmon

A man has been arrested in connection with the killing of an 18-year-old whose body was found on Mount Lemmon in January, officials say.

Gabriel Chavez-Estrada, 25, was arrested on suspicion of first degree murder and booked into the Pima County jail Thursday evening, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

On Jan. 25, deputies found the the body Robert Brown, 18, along a trail near the Molino Basin campground.