Arrest made in pipe-beating of woman,77, outside of Tucson pizza place
An arrest has been made in the April attack of a 77-year-old woman just outside a pizza restaurant on Tucson's south side, police said on social media today.

0:21 GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man attacks woman, 77, with pipe at Tucson Peter Piper Pizza

The attack happened at the door of the Peter Piper Pizza restaurant near South 12th Avenue and West Ajo Way in the afternoon of April 21.

The woman was leaving the restaurant with pizza boxes in hand when video footage released by police at the time shows a man attack her with a metal pipe. The man seemed at first to be opening the door for the women to leave, then whacked her over the head as she was about to exit.

The attacker stole one of the pizzas she’d just picked up and ran off.

This afternoon police took to Twitter to announce the arrest made today, but did not provide details.

