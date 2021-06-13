 Skip to main content
Arrest made in slaying of Tucson man, 37
Arrest made in slaying of Tucson man, 37

  • Updated

Roy Leo Javier Rios

 Tucson Police Department

An arrest has been made in the February slaying of a 37-year-old man, Tucson police said.

Roy Leo Javier Rios, 41, was arrested Saturday, June 12, in connection with the shooting death of Javier Alonzo Monge on Feb. 15. Rios was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and kidnapping.

Just before 4 p.m. on Feb. 15, officers were called to do a welfare check in the 700 block of West Silverlake Road. Officers found Monge with gunshot wounds and began administering first aid. Monge was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives determined Monge was in an argument with a group of people who knew each other. A confrontation ensued and soon after Monge was shot, police said. He ran from the area and was found on Silverlake Road.

