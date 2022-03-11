 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arrest made killing of Tucson teen near Mount Lemmon
alert top story

Gabriel Chavez-Estrada, 25. 

 Courtesy of Pima County Sheriff's Department

A man has been arrested on in connection with the killing of an 18-year-old whose body was found on Mount Lemmon in January, officials say.

Gabriel Chavez-Estrada, 25, was arrested on suspicion of first degree murder and booked into the Pima County jail Thursday evening, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

On Jan. 25, deputies found the the body Robert Brown, 18, along a trail near the Molino Basin campground.

