11 arrested Tuesday in Tucson in yearlong drug trafficking investigation

Officials arrested 11 people in Tucson on Tuesday as a result of a yearlong investigation into a drug trafficking organization.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Sierra Vista office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s border strike force have been investigating alleged drug trafficking activities of Luis Agustin Montaño Hernandez since December 2018, the DEA said in a news release.

On Tuesday, detectives seized more than a pound of heroin, small quantities of methamphetamine, half a pound of suspected fentanyl, about $21,000 in cash, eight vehicles and nine weapons, the department said.

The agencies found the drug trafficking organization operated in the Tucson area and supplied Pima and Cochise counties with heroin and crystal meth, the department said. Detectives obtained warrants with the Arizona Attorney General’s office and served them to six locations in Tucson.

They took 11 people into custody -- Luis Montaño-Hernandez, 36; Tatiana Tapia, 33; Jesus Emmanuel Tapia, 19; Antonio Rubio, 67; Tracey Trevena, 60; Irene Norzagaray, 65; Raymond Taylor, 68; Carlos Navallaz, 22; William Kehn, 59; and Jeffrey Stirnweis, 62.

The evidence will be submitted to the state Attorney General’s Office, the department said.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

