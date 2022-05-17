Arson investigation underway after 14 homes damaged in Marana

An arson investigation is underway after more than a dozen homes under construction were damaged in a fire in Marana on Friday night.

On May 13 at 11:30 p.m., the Marana Police Department and the Northwest Fire District responded to a structure fire in the area of 11300 N Leopard Gecko Terrace, west of Interstate 10 and Avra Valley Road. Upon arriving, several houses that were under construction were on fire, damaging a total of 14 homes, police said.

Northwest fire said it took crews 20 minutes to bring the fire under control. It took 3½ hours to completely extinguish the fire.

A joint investigation by Marana police, Northwest Fire and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms has begun to determine the origin of the fire, if it was unintentional or intentional and any person(s) that may be responsible. No cause or motive has been established yet, police said.

The total value of damage has yet to be determined, Northwest Fire said. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marana Police Department at 520-382-2000 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tip line.

