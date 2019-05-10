At least one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in midtown Tucson Friday night, police say.
At about 7 p.m., Tucson police officers were dispatched near North Tucson Boulevard and East Grant Road for reports of the shooting.
Officers arrived finding several shell casings at the scene, according to Officer Francisco Magos, a Tucson Police spokesman.
No one has been detained as of 7:40 p.m., according to Magos.
Detectives are investigating the incident. No further information has been released.