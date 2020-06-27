Attorney: First review of in-custody death cleared Tucson police officers involved

The three Tucson police officers who resigned last week over an in-custody death in April were cleared to return to the work almost immediately, and remained on duty for nearly two months before they were notified of their impending dismissal, the lawyer for the police union said.

Attorney Mike Storie says he wants Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus to publicly explain why TPD found no need to put the officers on desk jobs or administrative leave after the incident occurred, yet now says they are unfit for the job.

Storie, who represents the Tucson Police Officers Association, maintains the officers effectively had no choice but to resign. He said Magnus became set on firing them after the City Council recently learned of the in-custody death, which TPD failed to publicly disclose at the time it occurred.

“The Tucson Police Department command staff hijacked the internal investigation to ensure an outcome that would please the mayor,” Storie said.

Mayor Regina Romero called Storie’s claim “unsubstantiated, deceptive and baseless.

“It is unfortunate that Mr. Storie is focused on cooking up unfounded conspiracy theories rather than acknowledging the deeply troubling events that led up to the death of Carlos Adrian Ingram-Lopez,” Romero said in an email Saturday.