Authorities looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run collision

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Authorities are looking for a suspect involved in a hit and run collision that left a woman dead on Tucson’s south side last week.

On Dec. 8 at 11:09 p.m., an unknown vehicle was traveling east on West Ajo Way near South La Cholla Boulevard when it struck Melissa Drum, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. Drum was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. There is currently no vehicle description.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

