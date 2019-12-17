Authorities return World Series rings stolen from Terry Francona's Tucson home

Pima County Sheriff's detectives are investigating the theft of two World Series rings and nearly $250,000 from Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona.

About noon on Nov. 7, deputies went to a home near Sunrise and Campbell for reports of a theft, according to a Pima County Sheriff's Department news release.

Deputies were told two rings from the 2004 and 2007 World Series were missing from Francona's home and believed to have been stolen, the release said.

Francona earned both rings during his time as manager of Boston Red Sox.

The rings were found to have been sold to a sports memorabilia store in Phoenix. Detectives were able to recover the rings, according to the release.

During the investigation, detectives also discovered a check in the amount of $245,830, also belonging to Francona, was believed to have been fraudulently deposited earlier this year, the release said.

It was unclear Tuesday afternoon if an arrest had been made in the case.

