Authorities searching for driver in double-fatal crash on Tucson's NW side
top story

Authorities searching for driver in double-fatal crash on Tucson's NW side

Bruce Stocker, 40, walked away from a hospital while being treated for injuries from a fatal vehicle collision on Jan. 4.

 Pima County Sheriff's Department

Authorities are searching for the driver in a single-vehicle crash that killed a girl and a woman on Saturday, officials say.

Bruce Stocker, 40, walked away from a hospital on Monday while being treated for injuries from the crash. He faces charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated DUI and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

On Jan. 4, Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to the single-vehicle rollover collision at about 6 p.m. on Snyder Road, west of Houghton Road.

Nalani Jerido, 13, and Paloma Gavino, 26, were pronounced deceased on scene. Stocker and two other passengers were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, a department news release said.  

Anyone with information about Stocker's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line. 

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Reporter

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.

