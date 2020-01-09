Authorities searching for driver in double-fatal crash on Tucson's NW side

Authorities are searching for the driver in a single-vehicle crash that killed a girl and a woman on Saturday, officials say.
Bruce Stocker, 40, walked away from a hospital on Monday while being treated for injuries from the crash. He faces charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated DUI and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
On Jan. 4, Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to the single-vehicle rollover collision at about 6 p.m. on Snyder Road, west of Houghton Road.
Nalani Jerido, 13, and Paloma Gavino, 26, were pronounced deceased on scene. Stocker and two other passengers were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, a department news release said.
Anyone with information about Stocker's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.
