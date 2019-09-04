Authorities are searching for a man they say could be armed with a rifle used in a shooting today on Tucson's southwest side, officials said.
He was last seen heading towards West Tetakusim Road, near South Camino De Oeste and West Valencia Road, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
Residents in the area should stay inside and remain vigilant, the department said. Deputies and Pascua Yaqui police are searching the area.
Deputies initially responded to the shooting scene in the 4000 block of West Camino Elario Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting victim was transported to a hospital in non-life threatening condition, said Deputy Daniel Jelineo, spokesman for the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
The suspect and the victim know each other, Jelieno said. The department believes it was an isolated incident.
The suspect, known as Nico, is believed to be in his 30s, and five-foot-nine inches tall. He was last seen wearing a pink or red shirt.
Residents should report matching descriptions and suspicious activity to 911 or 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.
No other details were released. This story will be updated.