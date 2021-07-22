AZ court: Prosecutors need only credible explanation to remove minorities from jury pool

He said a defendant's claim of prima facie racial discrimination may be satisfied by a pattern of strikes against minority jurors. That then forces the other side to offer any facially race-related neutral explanation of the strikes.

At that point, Lopez said, the trial judge must evaluate the credibility of that explanation to determine if it is real or simply a pretext for purposeful discrimination. That, said Lopez, requires the judge to consider the demeanor of the prosecutor, the demeanor of the juror, the reasonableness or improbability of the explanations, and whether the offered rationale has some basis in accepted trial strategy.

In an earlier ruling, the state Court of Appeals concluded that trial judges must make explicit findings on demeanor-based justifications and not simply just reach a conclusion.

"We disagree,'' Lopez wrote.

He said that is necessary only when other proffered explanations appear implausible. And Lopez said a trial judge, simply by denying a challenge to striking a juror based on a claim of discrimination, effectively finds that the justifications are "genuine and non-pretextural.''

Lopez found nothing wrong with the decision by Garfinkel to allow the prosecutor to remove the only two Blacks on the panel.