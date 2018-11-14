Scammers have targeted more than 1,400 Tucson Electric Power customers, tricking close to a dozen individuals and small businesses into sending money, according to a TEP press release.
The scammers' tactics included calling TEP customers, claiming to be an employee and threatening to disconnect service due to unpaid bills or damaged electric meters. Some scammers offer customers a month of free electric service or discounts for immediate payments.
They often tell customers to quickly make phone payments with prepaid money cards to avoid loss of service. The scammers often take a threatening tone and contact people via text, registered letter or in person. They even have software to make calls look like they're coming from TEP.
TEP says if customers receive this type of high-pressure contact regarding electric service, they should hang up the phone and delete the emails and texts. If a potential scammer shows up on the doorstep, call 911.
In contrast to the scammers, when TEP has a problem with someone's account, they will never demand immediate payment or ask customers to use a prepaid money card.
Customers with questions of concerns can contact TEP at 520-623-7711, tep.com or throughu the TEP mobile app.
And utility companies aren't the only ones being impersonated by scammers. Con artists are also making calls posing as sheriff's deputies, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.
The caller will tell the potential victim that there's a warrant out for his or her arrest, which needs to be handled by either a visit to the Bisbee Sheriff's Office or a money order to pay a bond. Sometimes the caller has an out-of-state number, but other times the number looks like it's coming from the Sheriff's Office. Some callers are using Sheriff's employees names.
One victim was fooled and provided information to cash a $2,000 money order. A scammer told another woman that her sister had committed fraud and the Sheriff's Department intended to raid her home unless the money was repaid. Scammers told another potential victim she had an arrest warrant for failing to appear for jury duty.
Like the TEP scammers, these callers are often pushy and rude.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Department says they would never call someone to advise them of a warrant.
"We want to look into your beautiful eyes when we serve one," said a Cochise County Sheriff's Department press release.