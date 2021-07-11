 Skip to main content
Bicycle collision in midtown leaves one dead
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson police has identified the bicyclist involved in a fatal collision on July 2, officials said.

After 11:00 a.m., officers arrived to the intersection of South Alvernon Way and East Juarez Street due to a serious-injury collision involving a bicyclist, a news release from the Tucson Police Department said.

Russell Paul Williamson was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, where he later died on July 11, police said.

Officers determined that Williamson was riding his bicycle on Alvernon Way when he entered the left lane to turn onto Juarez Street, the news release said. When Williamson began his left turn, a white 2008 Ford F-150 pickup truck struck Williamson, despite efforts to swerve around him.

The driver was not impaired at the time of the crash, police said. No charges or citations have been issued.

So far, there has been 45 traffic fatalities this year.

