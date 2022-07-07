Bicyclist, 89, dies in crash in midtown Tucson

A bicyclist has died after he was struck by a truck in midtown Tucson on Thursday morning.

David Kenneth Morgan, 89, was traveling north on North Alvernon Way near East Mabel Street in the bicycle lane when he began to swerve left into the curb lane and suddenly entered the median lane where he was stuck by a white Ram pickup truck, Tucson police said. Despite life-saving efforts, Morgan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a man in his 50s, immediately stopped after the collision and cooperated with the investigation, police said. It was determined that the driver was not impaired.

Unsafe movement by Morgan is the major contributing factor in the collision, police said. It is unlikely that any charges or citations will be issued, police said.

This is the 49th traffic fatality on Tucson streets this year, compared to 44 this time last year, police said. Three of the fatalities have been bicyclists.