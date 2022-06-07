 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bicyclist killed in Marana crash

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The Marana Police Department is investigating a serious crash that left a bicyclist dead on Tuesday morning.

The crash, which involved a cyclist and a vehicle, happened in the area of West Twin Peaks Road and North Sandario Road.

The cyclist’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Twin Peaks will be closed from Saguaro Highlands to Sandario until further notice. Police are asking drivers in the area to find an alternate route.

