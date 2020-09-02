Bicyclist suffers serious injuries in hit-run crash in Foothills

A female bicyclist sustained "life threatening injuries" in a hit-and-run crash in the Catalina Foothills on Wednesday morning, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.
Deputies responded Sept. 2 around 8:15 a.m. to a report of a cyclist down on North Sabino Canyon Road between North Kolb Road and North Summer Set Drive.
"The driver involved did not remain at the location," the sheriff said in a news release.
The sheriff did not release any identifying information about the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact 88-CRIME to make an anonymous report.
