 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bicyclist suffers serious injuries in hit-run crash in Foothills
top story

Bicyclist suffers serious injuries in hit-run crash in Foothills

Anyone with information should call 911, Pima County Sheriff's Department says

  • Updated
lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A female bicyclist sustained "life threatening injuries" in a hit-and-run crash in the Catalina Foothills on Wednesday morning, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

Deputies responded Sept. 2 around 8:15 a.m. to a report of a cyclist down on North Sabino Canyon Road between North Kolb Road and North Summer Set Drive.

"The driver involved did not remain at the location," the sheriff said in a news release.

The sheriff did not release any identifying information about the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact 88-CRIME to make an anonymous report.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch full video: Fugitive couple wanted in Tucson killing arrested in Gila County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News