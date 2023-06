The discovery of a body along the road to Mount Lemmon early Thursday is being investigated as a homicide, the Pima County Sheriff's Department says in a news release.

The body was reported about 5:30 a.m. along General Hitchcock Highway, near milepost 4.5, the department said in a news release.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene because the body had obvious signs of trauma, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or 88CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.