 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Body found following Tucson apartment fire

Tucson Fire controlled an apartment fire in the 3000 block of East Blacklidge, near North Country Club Road.

 Courtesy of Tucson Fire

A person was found dead after Tucson Fire responded to an apartment fire on the city’s north side Friday.

Tucson Fire controlled the apartment fire in the 3000 block of East Blacklidge, near North Country Club Road. While conducting a primary search, an adult was found dead.

Tucson Police are on the scene and are asking people to avoid the area.

No further information was immediately available.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Spectacular glass-bottomed bridge opens in Vietnam

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News