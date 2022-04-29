Body found following Tucson apartment fire

A person was found dead after Tucson Fire responded to an apartment fire on the city’s north side Friday.

Tucson Fire controlled the apartment fire in the 3000 block of East Blacklidge, near North Country Club Road. While conducting a primary search, an adult was found dead.

Tucson Police are on the scene and are asking people to avoid the area.

No further information was immediately available.

