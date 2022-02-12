 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Body found near Tucson International Airport
Body found near Tucson International Airport

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The Tucson Airport Authority Police Department is investigating a homicide after a body was found near the airport Friday.

Airport officers along with the Tucson Police Department and Tucson fire crews went to a desert area just west of South Country Club and East Old Vail roads after a passerby discovered the body.

The victim was identified as Gabriel Orduno, 32.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

