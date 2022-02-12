Body found near Tucson International Airport

The Tucson Airport Authority Police Department is investigating a homicide after a body was found near the airport Friday.
Airport officers along with the Tucson Police Department and Tucson fire crews went to a desert area just west of South Country Club and East Old Vail roads after a passerby discovered the body.
The victim was identified as Gabriel Orduno, 32.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
