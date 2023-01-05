 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Body found on Tucson's east side ruled a homicide

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man’s death was ruled a homicide after authorities found his body on Tucson’s east side last month.

On Dec. 5, Tucson police found Raphael Daniel Reyes, 54, after they responded to the 9400 block of East 22nd Street, near South Harrison Road, for a report regarding a dead man. Officers noted there was no significant trauma, but did find what appeared to be minor injuries, police said.

On Wednesday, the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner informed detectives that the autopsy results ruled that Reyes’ death was a homicide, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME.

A Silver Alert is a statewide alert for missing adults with cognitive difficulties. Here’s how most states handle Silver Alerts and help find the missing person(s).

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

UK health system in crisis as health workers strike

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News