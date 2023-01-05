Body found on Tucson's east side ruled a homicide

A man’s death was ruled a homicide after authorities found his body on Tucson’s east side last month.

On Dec. 5, Tucson police found Raphael Daniel Reyes, 54, after they responded to the 9400 block of East 22nd Street, near South Harrison Road, for a report regarding a dead man. Officers noted there was no significant trauma, but did find what appeared to be minor injuries, police said.

On Wednesday, the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner informed detectives that the autopsy results ruled that Reyes’ death was a homicide, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME.