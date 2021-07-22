 Skip to main content
Body found on Tumamoc Hill
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The University of Arizona Police Department found a body in an advanced stage of decomposition on Tumamoc Hill on Wednesday night, officials said.

At 7:10 p.m., UAPD responded to a report of human remains near the top of the hill, according to a news release from the University of Arizona Police Department.

The individual has not been identified and the cause of death is unknown at this time, the news release said. An autopsy has been scheduled.

Anyone with information is asked to contact UAPD.

