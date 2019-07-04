lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A man's body was found with obvious signs of gunshot trauma in a vehicle Thursday south of downtown Tucson, officials said. 

Tucson Police detectives responded to the incident after 4 p.m. on West 22nd Street and South 11th Avenue, just east of Interstate-10, where they found a deceased man in a vehicle on the side of the road, said Officer Frank Magos, a Tucson police spokesman. The vehicle appeared to be abandoned, Magos said.

Detectives are still working to identify the victim, Magos said. It appears the incident did not originate in the location the car was found, Magos said.

No one is in custody as of Thursday evening, Magos said. No other information was available. 

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Tags

Reporter

Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.