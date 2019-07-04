A man's body was found with obvious signs of gunshot trauma in a vehicle Thursday south of downtown Tucson, officials said.
Tucson Police detectives responded to the incident after 4 p.m. on West 22nd Street and South 11th Avenue, just east of Interstate-10, where they found a deceased man in a vehicle on the side of the road, said Officer Frank Magos, a Tucson police spokesman. The vehicle appeared to be abandoned, Magos said.
Detectives are still working to identify the victim, Magos said. It appears the incident did not originate in the location the car was found, Magos said.
No one is in custody as of Thursday evening, Magos said. No other information was available.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.