A Tucson man was arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs worth nearly $793,000 at the Port of Lukeville, officials say.
On Monday, the 26-year-old man was sent for additional inspection of his truck when trying to enter the U.S. from Mexico, a Customs and Border Protection news release said.
An agency canine alerted officers to an odor coming from the truck, which led to nearly 200 pounds of methamphetamine and eight bounds of heroin in the truck bed and door.
Officers seized the drugs and turned the man over to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.