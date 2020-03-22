You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Border officers seize 690 pounds of meth in largest meth seizure in Arizona port history

Border officers seize 690 pounds of meth in largest meth seizure in Arizona port history

Border officers seized 690 pounds of methamphetamine that were hidden within the floor of a tractor trailer earlier this month, the largest load of meth in Arizona ports history, officials said. 

More than 600 packages of meth were hidden in a non-factory floor compartment of the trailer that was loaded with tomatoes and bell peppers and driven by a 34-year-old Mexican truck driver, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release. 

A narcotics detention canine at Nogales’ Mariposa Cargo Facility alerted officers to the drug, CBP said. 

The meth has a street value of almost $690,000.

The driver was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News