Border officers seize 690 pounds of meth in largest meth seizure in Arizona port history

Border officers seized 690 pounds of methamphetamine that were hidden within the floor of a tractor trailer earlier this month, the largest load of meth in Arizona ports history, officials said.
More than 600 packages of meth were hidden in a non-factory floor compartment of the trailer that was loaded with tomatoes and bell peppers and driven by a 34-year-old Mexican truck driver, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.
A narcotics detention canine at Nogales’ Mariposa Cargo Facility alerted officers to the drug, CBP said.
The meth has a street value of almost $690,000.
The driver was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
