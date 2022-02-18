 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Border Patrol agent's accidental discharge kills relative in Sierra Vista
alert

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

An off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent was involved in an accidental shooting that left one man dead in Sierra Vista on Wednesday evening.

Sierra Vista police say Stevan Djordjevic, 44, shot 26-year-old Jacob Sellors on Feb. 16, just before 8 p.m. at a home in the 4000 block of Loma Loop. 

The shooting was reported as an accidental discharge and Sellors was found unresponsive on a bedroom floor with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. 

He was taken to Canyon Vista Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Sellors was a relative of Djordjevic and was in town to visit family, police said.

The incident is under review by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Professional Responsibility.

No charges have been filed. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Josh Nicola at 520-452-7500.

