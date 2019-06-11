Border Patrol agents seized $1.2 million worth of cocaine Tuesday at the Port of Nogales, officials said.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a 28-year-old Mexican woman at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing in Nogales after they found almost two dozen packages of cocaine, according to a CBP press release.
A narcotics detection K-9 alerted agents to a scent in the woman's Dodge sedan. The agents referred the woman to further inspection where they found the packages in the vehicle's rocker panels. The cocaine weighted almost 51 pounds, valued at more than $1.2 million.