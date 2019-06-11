U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a 28-year-old Mexican woman  June 10, at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing in Nogales, after they found almost two dozen packages of cocaine within the rocker panels of her Dodge sedan. The packages, holding almost 51 pounds of cocaine, are valued at more than $1.2 million. 

A narcotics detection K-9 alerted agents to a scent in the woman's Dodge sedan. The agents referred the woman to further inspection where they found the packages in the vehicle's rocker panels. The cocaine weighted almost 51 pounds, valued at more than $1.2 million.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.