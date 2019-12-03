U.S. Border Patrol

Two U.S. Border Patrol agents with the Tucson sector were assaulted in separate incidents last week, the agency said. 

On Thursday evening, a 24-year-old Guatemalan man struck an agent while being arrested in Lukeville. The man was found after entering the U.S. illegally through a desert area, according to a Border Patrol news release.

Another agent was nearly struck by a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old Phoenix man attempting to evade arrest for human smuggling Friday afternoon. The man crashed into the agent's SUV before being arrested, the news release said.

Both men face federal assault charges. The Guatemalan man also faces immigration violations while the other man faces smuggling charges. 

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.